S-video cable

SWV4515W/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this S-video cable

      • 10 m

      Signal degradation is minimised with gold-plated connectors

      High-quality connectors that minimise signal loss.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 41628 7
        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Gross weight
        1.225  kg
        Height
        17  cm
        Length
        24.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.88  kg
        Tare weight
        0.345  kg
        Width
        20.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 41629 4
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Gross weight
        7.36  kg
        Height
        36.83  cm
        Length
        64.77  cm
        Net weight
        5.28  kg
        Tare weight
        2.08  kg
        Width
        26.035  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 41619 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.24  kg
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.22  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm

