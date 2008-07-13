Search terms

Satellite connection cable

SWV4350W/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this satellite coaxial cable

      • F-Type
      • Flat

      Gold-plated connectors for better conductivity

      Gold-plated connectors provide better conductivity by lowering contact resistance. They also prevent connector deterioration through oxidation.

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.708  kg
        Height
        10.2  cm
        Length
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.06  kg
        Tare weight
        0.648  kg
        Width
        9.8  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.58  kg
        Height
        33.1  cm
        Length
        22.9  cm
        Net weight
        0.36  kg
        Tare weight
        1.22  kg
        Width
        18.7  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.034  kg
        Height
        11.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.01  kg
        Tare weight
        0.024  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

