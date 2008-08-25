Search terms

Scart to stereo audio cable

SWV3622W/10
    -{discount-value}

      Turn up your listening experience

      with this scart to stereo audio cable

      • 1.5 m

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        27.9  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.136  kg
        Gross weight
        0.227  kg
        Tare weight
        0.091  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39268 0
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        27.9  cm
        Width
        20.3  cm
        Height
        12.7  cm
        Net weight
        0.544  kg
        Gross weight
        0.907  kg
        Tare weight
        0.363  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39706 7
        Number of consumer packages
        4

