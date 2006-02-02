  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Digital audio cable

SWV3566/10
    -{discount-value}

    Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Turn up your listening experience

      with this digital audio cable

      • 2.0 m

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96080 9
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        0.80  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2  kg
        Net weight
        0.60  kg
        Length
        235  mm
        Width
        152  mm
        Height
        153  mm

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.15  kg
        Tare weight
        0.05  kg
        Net weight
        0.10  kg
        Product length
        23  cm
        Product width
        138  mm
        Product height
        38  mm

