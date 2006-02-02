Search terms

HDMI cable

SWV3545/10
  • Supports resolutions up to 1080p Supports resolutions up to 1080p Supports resolutions up to 1080p
    New High-Speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 1080p. See all benefits

      Supports resolutions up to 1080p

      with this High-Speed HDMI™ cable

      • 5 m
      • High speed

      Deep Color™

      Supports 30-bit, 36-bit and 48-bit (RGB or YCbCr) colour depths, allowing HDTVs to go from millions of colours to billions of colours. Enables increased contrast ratio. Eliminates on-screen colour banding for smooth tonal transitions and subtle gradations between colours.

      Lossless Audio™

      Supports new lossless compressed digital audio formats Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD.

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.380  kg
        Tare weight
        0.08  kg
        Net weight
        0.300  kg
        Product length
        23  cm
        Product width
        140  mm
        Product height
        55  mm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 30846 9
        Quantity
        2
        Gross weight
        1.330  kg
        Tare weight
        0.570  kg
        Net weight
        0.760  kg
        Length (cm)
        23.2  cm
        Width (cm)
        14.2  cm
        Height (cm)
        11.2  cm

      • Outer Box

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96122 6
        Quantity
        12
        Gross weight
        8  kg
        Tare weight
        3.440  kg
        Net weight
        4.560  kg
        Length (cm)
        55.5  cm
        Width (cm)
        30.0  cm
        Height (cm)
        26.5  cm

