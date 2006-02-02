  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Scart cable

SWV3541/10
    -{discount-value}

    Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Turn up your viewing experience

      with this hide-away audio/video cable

      • 3.0 m

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      4-Cut connectors for secure connections

      4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Spring strain relief for extended durability

      Spring strain relief allows easy manipulation of the cable and provides extended durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93424 4
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.410  kg
        Tare weight
        0.060  kg
        Net weight
        0.350  kg
        Length
        28.00  cm
        Width
        17.50  cm
        Height
        4.30  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99655 6
        Quantity
        3
        Gross weight
        1.480  kg
        Tare weight
        0.250  kg
        Net weight
        1.230  kg
        Length (cm)
        28.20  cm
        Width (cm)
        17.70  cm
        Height (cm)
        13.10  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93425 1
        Quantity
        18
        Gross weight
        8.900  kg
        Tare weight
        1.520  kg
        Net weight
        7.380  kg
        Length (cm)
        56.50  cm
        Width (cm)
        30.00  cm
        Height (cm)
        30.00  cm

