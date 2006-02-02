  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Search terms

1

Coaxial cable

SWV3516/10
  • Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience
    -{discount-value}

    Coaxial cable

    SWV3516/10

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Coaxial cable

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Coaxial cable

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Turn up your viewing experience

      with this Pal Type coaxial cable

      • 15 m
      • White

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and Play for easier installation

      Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93394 0
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.900  kg
        Tare weight
        0.080  kg
        Net weight
        0.820  kg
        Height
        6.00  cm
        Length
        28.00  cm
        Width
        17.50  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93395 7
        Quantity
        14
        Gross weight
        15.10  kg
        Tare weight
        0.60  kg
        Net weight
        14.50  kg
        Length
        654  mm
        Width
        384  mm
        Height
        312  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Exclusive offers

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          * This field is mandatory
          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.