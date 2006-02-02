  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Search terms

1

Firewire cable

SWV3515/10
  • Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience
    -{discount-value}

    Firewire cable

    SWV3515/10

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Firewire cable

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Firewire cable

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all HDMI and video

      Turn up your viewing experience

      with this Firewire cable

      • 2.0 m
      • IEEE 4/4 pins

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93393 3
        Quantity
        36
        Gross weight
        5.86  kg
        Tare weight
        1  kg
        Net weight
        4.86  kg
        Length
        590  mm
        Width
        370  mm
        Height
        240  mm

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.14  kg
        Tare weight
        0.05  kg
        Net weight
        0.09  kg
        Product length
        23  cm
        Product width
        140  mm
        Product height
        35  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Exclusive offers

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          * This field is mandatory
          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.