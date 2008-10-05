Home
HDMI/DVI conversion cable

SWV3442W/10
    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Turn up your viewing experience

      with this DVI-HDMI cable

      • 1.5 m

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        28  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.25  kg
        Gross weight
        0.35  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39329 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.2  cm
        Width
        14.6  cm
        Height
        29.5  cm
        Net weight
        1  kg
        Gross weight
        1.6  kg
        Tare weight
        0.6  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39744 9
        Number of consumer packages
        4

