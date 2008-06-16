Search terms

DVI cable

SWV3412W/10
      Turn up your viewing experience

      with this DVI cable

      • 1.5 m

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 39328 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Height
        28  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.25  kg
        Gross weight
        0.35  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 39743 2
        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Length
        21.2  cm
        Width
        14.6  cm
        Height
        29.5  cm
        Net weight
        1  kg
        Gross weight
        1.6  kg
        Tare weight
        0.6  kg

