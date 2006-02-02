  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Composite A/V to scart cable

SWV3255/10
    Depend on this cable to take your components to optimum performance. It offers the best connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Depend on this cable to take your components to optimum performance. It offers the best connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Depend on this cable to take your components to optimum performance. It offers the best connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Depend on this cable to take your components to optimum performance. It offers the best connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Turn up your viewing experience

      with this audio/video cable

      • 1.5 m
      • Composite A/V

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93384 1
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.234  kg
        Tare weight
        0.063  kg
        Net weight
        0.170  kg
        Length
        18.00  cm
        Width
        17.50  cm
        Height
        3.00  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        1.190
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        1.190  kg
        Tare weight
        0.250  kg
        Net weight
        0.940  kg
        Length (cm)
        18.20  cm
        Width (cm)
        17.70  cm
        Height (cm)
        12.20  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96121 9
        Quantity
        24
        Gross weight
        7.110  kg
        Tare weight
        1.494  kg
        Net weight
        5.616  kg
        Length (cm)
        54.50  cm
        Width (cm)
        30.00  cm
        Height (cm)
        29.50  cm

