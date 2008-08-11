Turn up your viewing experience
Step up to a better audio/video connection between components. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Turn up your viewing experience
Step up to a better audio/video connection between components. See all benefits
Turn up your viewing experience
Step up to a better audio/video connection between components. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Turn up your viewing experience
Step up to a better audio/video connection between components. See all benefits
Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs
Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.
Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.
Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.
The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.
24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.
This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton