    PAL radio splitter

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Turn up your viewing experience

      with this Pal Radio splitter

      • 9.52 mm
      • 1 M to 2 F

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and Play for easier installation

      Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93381 0
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.053  kg
        Tare weight
        0.039  kg
        Net weight
        0.014  kg
        Length
        17.60  cm
        Width
        12.80  cm
        Height
        7.80  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96127 1
        Quantity
        2
        Gross weight
        0.310  kg
        Tare weight
        0.200  kg
        Net weight
        0.110  kg
        Length (cm)
        15.80  cm
        Width (cm)
        13.00  cm
        Height (cm)
        17.80  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96128 8
        Quantity
        12
        Gross weight
        1.830  kg
        Tare weight
        1.194  kg
        Net weight
        0.636  kg
        Length (cm)
        42.00  cm
        Width (cm)
        34.00  cm
        Height (cm)
        21.00  cm

