Scart cable

SWV3051/10
    Scart cable

    SWV3051/10

    Step up to a better connection with this digital cable. It offers a superior connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

      with this digital audio cable

      • 1.5 m
      • Stereo Audio

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      Dense conductor for better signal transfer

      A more dense construction of copper facilitates better signal transfer.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93377 3
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.197  kg
        Tare weight
        0.063  kg
        Net weight
        0.134  kg
        Length
        20.20  cm
        Width
        16.20  cm
        Height
        6.90  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96078 6
        Quantity
        4

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96079 3
        Quantity
        36
        Gross weight
        11.78  kg
        Tare weight
        6.97  kg
        Net weight
        4.81  kg
        Length
        559  mm
        Width
        293  mm
        Height
        660  mm

