VGA cable

SWV2713W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    Depend on this VGA cable for transferring video signals between your TV and PC. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this VGA cable

      • DB15 (M)/DB15 (M) connectors
      • 3.0 m
      • Grey

      Moulded thumb screws

      Easily turn the connectors with your fingers. No screwdriver or tools are required.

      Moulded ends for extended durability

      Moulded ends prevent fraying and extend the life of your cable.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 36377 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Height
        23.6  cm
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Depth
        3.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.197  kg
        Gross weight
        0.217  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 36378 9
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        41.2  cm
        Width
        26.3  cm
        Height
        32.4  cm
        Net weight
        4.728  kg
        Gross weight
        6.18  kg
        Tare weight
        1.452  kg

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 36379 6
        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Gross weight
        0.96  kg
        Height
        10  cm
        Length
        24.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.788  kg
        Tare weight
        0.172  kg
        Width
        20  cm

