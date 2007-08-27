Search terms

VGA cable

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this VGA cable

      • DB15 (M)/DB15 (M) connectors
      • 1.5 m
      • Grey

      Moulded thumb screws

      Easily turn the connectors with your fingers. No screwdriver or tools are required.

      Moulded ends for extended durability

      Moulded ends prevent fraying and extend the life of your cable.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 36374 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Depth
        3.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.148  kg
        Height
        23.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.1301  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0179  kg
        Width
        9.6  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 36375 8
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Gross weight
        4.42  kg
        Height
        30  cm
        Length
        40  cm
        Net weight
        3.1224  kg
        Tare weight
        1.2976  kg
        Width
        26.7  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 36376 5
        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Gross weight
        0.68  kg
        Height
        9  cm
        Length
        24.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.5204  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1596  kg
        Width
        18.8  cm

