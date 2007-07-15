Search terms

1

HDMI-DVI conversion cable

SWV2442W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    HDMI-DVI conversion cable

    SWV2442W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    HDMI-DVI conversion cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    HDMI-DVI conversion cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this HDMI-DVI cable

      • 1.5 m

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and Play for easier installation

      Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Quantity
        1
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 35585 2

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 35586 9
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        0.62  kg
        Tare weight
        0.14  kg
        Net weight
        0.48  kg
        Length
        245  mm
        Width
        155  mm
        Height
        102  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 35587 6
        Quantity
        24
        Gross weight
        4.3  kg
        Tare weight
        1.42  kg
        Net weight
        2.88  kg
        Length
        340  mm
        Width
        340  mm
        Height
        265  mm

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.14  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02  kg
        Net weight
        0.12  kg
        Product length
        23.5  cm
        Product width
        95  mm
        Product height
        37  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.