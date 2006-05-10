  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Satellite connection cable

SWV2350/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this satellite coaxial cable

      • F-Type
      • Flat

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97788 3
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.030  kg
        Tare weight
        0.009  kg
        Net weight
        0.021  kg
        Length
        11.50  cm
        Width
        9.50  cm
        Height
        2.70  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 98151 4
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        0.215  kg
        Tare weight
        0.090  kg
        Net weight
        0.125  kg
        Length (cm)
        18.40  cm
        Width (cm)
        9.50  cm
        Height (cm)
        10.50  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 98152 1
        Quantity
        24
        Gross weight
        1.842  kg
        Tare weight
        1.342  kg
        Net weight
        0.500  kg
        Length (cm)
        20.50  cm
        Width (cm)
        20.50  cm
        Height (cm)
        23.50  cm

