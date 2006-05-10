  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Satellite connection cable

SWV2300/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this satellite coaxial cable

      • 1.5 m
      • F-Type

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97786 9
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.110  kg
        Tare weight
        0.020  kg
        Net weight
        0.090  kg
        Length
        23.50  cm
        Width
        9.50  cm
        Height
        3.30  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 98147 7
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        0.590  kg
        Tare weight
        0.150  kg
        Net weight
        0.440  kg
        Length (cm)
        24.50  cm
        Width (cm)
        11.20  cm
        Height (cm)
        15.00  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 98148 4
        Quantity
        24
        Gross weight
        3.840  kg
        Tare weight
        0.300  kg
        Net weight
        3.540  kg
        Length (cm)
        35.20  cm
        Width (cm)
        27.70  cm
        Height (cm)
        33.00  cm

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.