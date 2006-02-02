Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable for transferring audio and video signals between your components. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable for transferring audio and video signals between your components. See all benefits
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable for transferring audio and video signals between your components. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable for transferring audio and video signals between your components. See all benefits
Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.
Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.
Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.
Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.
Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.
Dimensions
Inner Carton
Outer Carton