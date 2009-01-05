Search terms

1

Composite video cable

SWV2226W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    Composite video cable

    SWV2226W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Composite video cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Composite video cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable video connection between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all HDMI and video

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this composite video cable

      • 10 m

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 47598 7
        Gross weight
        0.6606  kg
        Height
        15.9  cm
        Length
        24.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.48  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Tare weight
        0.1806  kg
        Width
        10.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 47597 0
        Gross weight
        4.22  kg
        Height
        34.3  cm
        Length
        34  cm
        Net weight
        2.88  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        1.34  kg
        Width
        26.4  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 46335 9
        Gross weight
        0.144  kg
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.12  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.024  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.