Coaxial cable

SWV2205/10
    -{discount-value}

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components.

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this Pal type coaxial cable

      • 4 m
      • Pal Plugs

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Includes F/F adapter

      Female/Female adapter included for versatile application of the product.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.17  kg
        Tare weight
        0.03  kg
        Net weight
        0.14  kg
        Product length
        27.3  cm
        Product width
        146  mm
        Product height
        45  mm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93333 9
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        0.88  kg
        Tare weight
        0.20  kg
        Net weight
        0.68  kg
        Length
        200  mm
        Width
        155  mm
        Height
        282  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93334 6
        Quantity
        24
        Gross weight
        5.78  kg
        Tare weight
        0.50  kg
        Net weight
        5.28  kg
        Length
        488  mm
        Width
        415  mm
        Height
        300  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.