PAL coax cable

SWV2194T/10
    -{discount-value}

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this PAL type coaxial cable

      • 5 m
      • No ends

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      On a hang tab

      Products on a hang tab use minimal packaging materials and offer alternative display options.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        10.9  cm
        Width
        4.6  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.134  kg
        Gross weight
        0.138  kg
        Tare weight
        0.004  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 41393 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Box

        Length
        44.4  cm
        Width
        19.6  cm
        Height
        19.6  cm
        Net weight
        6.432  kg
        Gross weight
        7.200  kg
        Tare weight
        0.768  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 41396 5
        Number of consumer packages
        48

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

