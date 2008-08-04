Search terms

PAL connector ends

SWV2141W/10
    -{discount-value}

      • Male

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Box

        Gross weight
        0.152  kg
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        13.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.036  kg
        Tare weight
        0.116  kg
        Width
        8.5  cm

      • Outer Box

        Gross weight
        1.116  kg
        Height
        22.9  cm
        Length
        26.7  cm
        Net weight
        0.216  kg
        Tare weight
        0.9  kg
        Width
        14.6  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.2  cm
        Gross weight
        0.02  kg
        Height
        11.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.006  kg
        Tare weight
        0.014  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

