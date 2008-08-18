Home
Component video cable

SWV2126W/10
    Depend on this component video cable to provide you with a superior connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this component video cable

      • 1.5 m

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99507 8
        Quantity
        1

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99945 8
        Quantity
        4
        Length
        245  mm
        Width
        155  mm
        Height
        102  mm
        Gross weight
        0.62  kg
        Net weight
        0.48  kg
        Tare weight
        0.14  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99946 5
        Quantity
        24
        Length
        340  mm
        Width
        340  mm
        Height
        265  mm
        Gross weight
        4.30  kg
        Net weight
        2.88  kg
        Tare weight
        1.42  kg

      • Dimensions

        Product length
        23.5  cm
        Product width
        95  mm
        Product height
        37  mm
        Gross weight
        0.14  kg
        Net weight
        0.12  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02  kg

