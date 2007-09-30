Search terms

1

Component video cable

SWV2125W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    Component video cable

    SWV2125W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this component video cable to provide you with a superior connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Component video cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this component video cable to provide you with a superior connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this component video cable to provide you with a superior connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Component video cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this component video cable to provide you with a superior connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this component video cable

      • 3.0 m

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 38278 0
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Net weight
        0.1314  kg
        Gross weight
        0.1584  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0270  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 38282 7
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        32.4  cm
        Width
        25.7  cm
        Height
        36.1  cm
        Net weight
        3.1536  kg
        Gross weight
        4.8516  kg
        Tare weight
        1.6980  kg

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 38280 3
        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Length
        24.4  cm
        Width
        10.2  cm
        Height
        16.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.5256  kg
        Gross weight
        0.7286  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2030  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.