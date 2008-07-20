Search terms

1

PAL coax cable

SWV2112W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    PAL coax cable

    SWV2112W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PAL coax cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PAL coax cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio/video connection between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this PAL type coaxial cable

      • 1.5 m
      • 85 dB
      • White

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        23.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2  cm
        Net weight
        0.05  kg
        Gross weight
        0.074  kg
        Tare weight
        0.024  kg

      • Outer Box

        Length
        34.1  cm
        Width
        27.5  cm
        Height
        32.8  cm
        Net weight
        1.8  kg
        Gross weight
        3.7  kg
        Tare weight
        1.9  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        24.5  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        14.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.3  kg
        Gross weight
        0.518  kg
        Tare weight
        0.218  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.