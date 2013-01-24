Home
Swarovski

Fashion Headphones

SWS6000/00
Swarovski
Swarovski
  Elegant Crystal Sound
    Swarovski Fashion Headphones

    SWS6000/00

    Elegant Crystal Sound

    Functionality at its ultimate. Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name: Active Crystals.

      Elegant Crystal Sound

      Large drivers of rich bass performance

      Exclusively developed cable perfectly links to your audio

      Exclusively developed cable for an uncompromised link to your audio

      Stainless steel body and fabric cable

      Polished stainless steel body and silver-coloured fabric cable

      Powerful acoustics for deep and spacious sound performance

      Powerful acoustics for deep bass and spacious sound performance

      Ear hook headphones hug your ears with secure fit

      These flexible lightweight ear hook headphones lightly hug your ears for a comfortable secure fit

      Soft silicone cushions fit gently in your ears

      With their soft silicone cushions that fit gently in your ears, they provide hours of wearing comfort

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold-plated mini plug

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 35310 0
        Gross weight
        1.700  kg
        Height
        126  mm
        Length
        239  mm
        Net weight
        0.120  kg
        Quantity
        4
        Tare weight
        1.580  kg
        Width
        228  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 35314 8
        Gross weight
        7.500  kg
        Height
        240  mm
        Length
        495  mm
        Net weight
        0.480  kg
        Quantity
        16
        Tare weight
        7.020  kg
        Width
        276  mm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 31578 8
        Gross weight
        0.330  kg
        Height
        96  mm
        Length
        96  mm
        Net weight
        0.030  kg
        Tare weight
        0.300  kg
        Width
        96  mm

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        12 - 22,000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB

