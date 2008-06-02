Search terms

1

Scart switcher

SWS3683W/10
  • Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience
    -{discount-value}

    Scart switcher

    SWS3683W/10

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Manually switch between three scart input sources using A, B, C push buttons. It provides a solid connection for switching between audio/video signals to your TV. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Scart switcher

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Manually switch between three scart input sources using A, B, C push buttons. It provides a solid connection for switching between audio/video signals to your TV. See all benefits

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Manually switch between three scart input sources using A, B, C push buttons. It provides a solid connection for switching between audio/video signals to your TV. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Scart switcher

    Turn up your viewing experience

    Manually switch between three scart input sources using A, B, C push buttons. It provides a solid connection for switching between audio/video signals to your TV. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Turn up your viewing experience

      with this 3-way switcher

      • 3-Way
      • Manual

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 36513 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Height
        28.6  cm
        Width
        19.7  cm
        Depth
        4.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.127  kg
        Gross weight
        0.181  kg
        Tare weight
        0.054  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 36514 1
        Number of consumer packages
        12
        Length
        66  cm
        Width
        31.8  cm
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Net weight
        1.524  kg
        Gross weight
        3.157  kg
        Tare weight
        1.633  kg

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 36515 8
        Number of consumer packages
        2
        Length
        29.5  cm
        Width
        21.6  cm
        Height
        10.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.254  kg
        Gross weight
        0.463  kg
        Tare weight
        0.209  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.