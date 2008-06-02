Search terms

HDMI Switcher

SWS3412W/10
      Switch between 2 HDMI sources

      • 2 Inputs/1 Output

      2 inputs/1output

      Connect two digital source components to one TV and manually switch between them.

      1080p transmission

      1080p transmission allows you to enjoy HDTV the way it was designed. The transmission is achieved by not compressing or compromising the signal in any way, allowing a 100% accurate image.

      No signal loss

      High-quality construction and digital signal transfer ensure the absence of signal degradation, so you enjoy the best quality picture and sound.

      Digital A/V on one cable

      Conveniently eliminate cable clutter and enjoy uncompromised signal quality.

      Full metal housing

      Protects the interior of the unit and extends durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 41201 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Height
        20.3  cm
        Width
        21.6  cm
        Depth
        6.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.249  kg
        Gross weight
        0.34  kg
        Tare weight
        0.091  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 43073 3
        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Length
        23.5  cm
        Width
        22.2  cm
        Height
        24.1  cm
        Net weight
        0.996  kg
        Gross weight
        1.95  kg
        Tare weight
        0.954  kg

