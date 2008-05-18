Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this connector to provide an amplified audio/video signal. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this connector to provide an amplified audio/video signal. See all benefits
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this connector to provide an amplified audio/video signal. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this connector to provide an amplified audio/video signal. See all benefits
Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.
Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.
Power plug included.
The range of bandwidth in which the signal amplifier operates.
Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.
Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton