Search terms
Fashionable Pendant for Wireless Calls
Functionality at its ultimate. Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name: Active Crystals.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fashionable Pendant for Wireless Calls
Functionality at its ultimate. Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name: Active Crystals.
Fashionable Pendant for Wireless Calls
Functionality at its ultimate. Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name: Active Crystals.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fashionable Pendant for Wireless Calls
Functionality at its ultimate. Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name: Active Crystals.
The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.
Customised crystal design for unparalleled acoustics and deep bass performance
Polished stainless steel body and silver-coloured fabric cable
The precise design directs high definition sound straight into your ear canal
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton