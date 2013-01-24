Home
Swarovski

Fashion and Bluetooth

SWB9200/12
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Fashionable Pendant for Wireless Calls

    Functionality at its ultimate. Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name: Active Crystals.

      Fashionable Pendant for Wireless Calls

      Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      Customised crystal design for unparalleled acoustics

      Customised crystal design for unparalleled acoustics and deep bass performance

      Stainless steel body and fabric cable

      Polished stainless steel body and silver-coloured fabric cable

      The precise design directs high definition sound

      The precise design directs high definition sound straight into your ear canal

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        7.6  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        9.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.015  kg
        Gross weight
        0.185  kg
        Tare weight
        0.17  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43084 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 43083 2
        Gross weight
        12.443  kg
        Height
        30  cm
        Length
        60  cm
        Net weight
        0.81  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        54
        Tare weight
        11.633  kg
        Width
        40  cm

