Digital audio cable

SWA7204W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    Digital audio cable

    SWA7204W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components.

    Digital audio cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

    Digital audio cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this digital audio cable

      • 5 m

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Signal degradation is minimised with gold-plated connectors

      High-quality connectors that minimise signal loss.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        23.7  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Net weight
        0.093  kg
        Gross weight
        0.134  kg
        Tare weight
        0.041  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 46287 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34.3  cm
        Width
        26.7  cm
        Height
        38.1  cm
        Net weight
        2.232  kg
        Gross weight
        4.2  kg
        Tare weight
        1.968  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47553 6
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        24.8  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        17.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.372  kg
        Gross weight
        0.6284  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2564  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47552 9
        Number of consumer packages
        4

