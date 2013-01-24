Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Speaker wire

SWA6390/10
  • Enjoy the ultimate listening experience Enjoy the ultimate listening experience Enjoy the ultimate listening experience
    -{discount-value}

    Speaker wire

    SWA6390/10

    Enjoy the ultimate listening experience

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range speaker wire offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Speaker wire

    Enjoy the ultimate listening experience

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range speaker wire offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

    Enjoy the ultimate listening experience

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range speaker wire offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Speaker wire

    Enjoy the ultimate listening experience

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range speaker wire offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all pc

      Enjoy the ultimate listening experience

      with this 16 gauge speaker wire

      • 30 m
      • 16 gauge

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Dense conductor for better signal transfer

      A more dense construction of copper facilitates better signal transfer.

      Stranded conductor extends durability

      The stranded wire evenly distributes stress so no single area is overburdened. It provides more flexibility for easier positioning.

      Colour-coded cable for easy polarity identification

      Tinned copper and bare copper conductors provide easy polarity identification.

      Plug and Play for easier installation

      Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

      Super pliable jackets for outstanding flexibility

      Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Quantity
        1
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93147 2
        Gross weight
        1.36  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Net weight
        1.35  kg
        Length
        124  mm
        Width
        76  mm
        Height
        102  mm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95399 3
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        2.7  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Net weight
        2.69  kg
        Length
        262  mm
        Width
        132  mm
        Height
        127  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95400 6
        Quantity
        12
        Gross weight
        16.21  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Net weight
        16.2  kg
        Length
        424  mm
        Width
        285  mm
        Height
        274  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.