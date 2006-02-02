  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Digital coax cable

SWA6305/10
  Enjoy the ultimate listening experience
    Digital coax cable

    SWA6305/10

    Enjoy the ultimate listening experience

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components.

      Enjoy the ultimate listening experience

      with this digital coax cable

      • 1.5 m

      High-quality digital cable for great signal transfer

      High-quality cable provides great signal transfer, using digital technology.

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      4-Cut connectors for secure connections

      4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

      100% aluminium shielding

      This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

      Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

      This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Copper-braided shielding

      This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Heavy-duty brass shell for extended durability

      The heavy-duty brass shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.

      Super pliable jackets for outstanding flexibility

      Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 94903 3
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.24  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Net weight
        0.23  kg
        Length
        222  mm
        Width
        159  mm
        Height
        64  mm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.75  kg
        Tare weight
        0.13  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95243 9
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        0.93  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Net weight
        0.92  kg
        Length
        234  mm
        Width
        211  mm
        Height
        176  mm

