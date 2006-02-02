  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Fibre optic cable

SWA5560/10
    -{discount-value}

    Take your components to superior performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Create a superior listening experience

      with this fibre optic cable

      • 1.5 m

      High-quality digital cable for great signal transfer

      High-quality cable provides great signal transfer, using digital technology.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93288 2
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.237  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Net weight
        0.227  kg
        Length
        222  mm
        Width
        159  mm
        Height
        64  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95375 7
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        1.04  kg
        Tare weight
        0.04  kg
        Net weight
        1  kg
        Length
        234  mm
        Width
        211  mm
        Height
        175  mm

