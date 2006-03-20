Search terms

1

Scart to stereo audio cable

SWA5515/10
  • Create a superior listening experience Create a superior listening experience Create a superior listening experience
    -{discount-value}

    Scart to stereo audio cable

    SWA5515/10

    Create a superior listening experience

    Take your components to superior performance. This top-of-the-line scart to stereo audio cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Scart to stereo audio cable

    Create a superior listening experience

    Take your components to superior performance. This top-of-the-line scart to stereo audio cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

    Create a superior listening experience

    Take your components to superior performance. This top-of-the-line scart to stereo audio cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Scart to stereo audio cable

    Create a superior listening experience

    Take your components to superior performance. This top-of-the-line scart to stereo audio cable offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Audio

      Create a superior listening experience

      with this premium audio cable

      • 1.5 m

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      4-Cut connectors for secure connections

      4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

      100% aluminium shielding

      This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

      Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

      This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Copper-braided shielding

      This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

      Foam Polyethylene (FPE) Dielectric

      Foam Polyethylene (FPE) dielectric is a superior insulation material that protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Super pliable jackets for outstanding flexibility

      Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10894 93287 5
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.35  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Net weight
        0.34  kg
        Length
        273  mm
        Width
        197  mm
        Height
        89  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95374 0
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        1.4  kg
        Tare weight
        0.04  kg
        Net weight
        1.36  kg
        Length
        323  mm
        Width
        300  mm
        Height
        211  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.