Headphone extension cable

SWA4531W/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this audio extension cable

      • 3.0 m

      Signal degradation is minimised with gold-plated connectors

      High-quality connectors that minimise signal loss.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 41854 0
        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Gross weight
        0.64  kg
        Height
        10.2  cm
        Length
        24.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.4  kg
        Tare weight
        0.24  kg
        Width
        15.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 41859 5
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Gross weight
        4.28  kg
        Height
        26.5  cm
        Length
        34  cm
        Net weight
        2.4  kg
        Tare weight
        1.88  kg
        Width
        34  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 41849 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Depth
        3.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.11  kg
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.1  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

