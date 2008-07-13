Search terms

Fibre optic cable

SWA4303W/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this fibre optic audio cable

      • 3.0 m

      High-quality fibre optics

      Optically pure light tube carries digital information to your components for uncompromised Hi-definition sound.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.44  kg
        Height
        15.6  cm
        Length
        24.1  cm
        Net weight
        0.264  kg
        Tare weight
        0.176  kg
        Width
        10.2  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 41833 5
        Number of consumer packages
        4

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        3.14  kg
        Height
        32.1  cm
        Length
        33.7  cm
        Net weight
        1.584  kg
        Tare weight
        1.556  kg
        Width
        25.4  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 41837 3
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.088  kg
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.066  kg
        Tare weight
        0.022  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 41829 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

