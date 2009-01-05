Search terms

1

Digital audio cable

SWA4204W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    Digital audio cable

    SWA4204W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Digital audio cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Digital audio cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Audio

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this digital audio cable

      • 5 m

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        23.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.102  kg
        Gross weight
        0.13  kg
        Tare weight
        0.028  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 46289 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34  cm
        Width
        26.4  cm
        Height
        34.3  cm
        Net weight
        2.448  kg
        Gross weight
        3.98  kg
        Tare weight
        1.532  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47556 7
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        24.5  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        15.9  cm
        Net weight
        0.408  kg
        Gross weight
        0.6046  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1966  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47557 4
        Number of consumer packages
        4

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.