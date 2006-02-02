Search terms

1

Stereo Y adapter

SWA3551/10
  • Share your music Share your music Share your music
    -{discount-value}

    Stereo Y adapter

    SWA3551/10

    Share your music

    Turns a single headphone jack into two. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Stereo Y adapter

    Share your music

    Turns a single headphone jack into two. See all benefits

    Share your music

    Turns a single headphone jack into two. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Stereo Y adapter

    Share your music

    Turns a single headphone jack into two. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Adapters and connectors

      Share your music

      with this stereo "Y" adapter

      • 3.5 mm (M) - (2) 3.5 mm (F)

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and Play for easier installation

      Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Protective metal shell for extended durability

      The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93182 3
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.061  kg
        Tare weight
        0.039  kg
        Net weight
        0.022  kg
        Length
        17.60  cm
        Width
        12.80  cm
        Height
        8.00  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99882 6
        Quantity
        2
        Gross weight
        0.280  kg
        Tare weight
        0.160  kg
        Net weight
        0.120  kg
        Length (cm)
        16.20  cm
        Width (cm)
        13.00  cm
        Height (cm)
        17.80  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93184 7
        Quantity
        12
        Gross weight
        1.680  kg
        Tare weight
        0.948  kg
        Net weight
        0.732  kg
        Length (cm)
        51.50  cm
        Width (cm)
        28.50  cm
        Height (cm)
        21.00  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.