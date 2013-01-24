Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Speaker wire

SWA3539/10
  • Turn up your listening experience Turn up your listening experience Turn up your listening experience
    -{discount-value}

    Speaker wire

    SWA3539/10

    Turn up your listening experience

    Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Speaker wire

    Turn up your listening experience

    Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

    Turn up your listening experience

    Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Speaker wire

    Turn up your listening experience

    Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all pc

      Turn up your listening experience

      with this speaker wire

      • 25 m
      • 16 gauge

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Dense conductor for better signal transfer

      A more dense construction of copper facilitates better signal transfer.

      Colour-coded cable for easy polarity identification

      Tinned copper and bare copper conductors provide easy polarity identification.

      Plug and Play for easier installation

      Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93176 2
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        1.000  kg
        Tare weight
        0.100  kg
        Net weight
        0.900  kg
        Length
        28.00  cm
        Width
        16.00  cm
        Height
        8.00  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99771 3
        Quantity
        2
        Gross weight
        2.330  kg
        Tare weight
        0.330  kg
        Net weight
        2.000  kg
        Length (cm)
        25.70  cm
        Width (cm)
        16.20  cm
        Height (cm)
        16.20  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93178 6
        Quantity
        12
        Gross weight
        14.000  kg
        Tare weight
        2.000  kg
        Net weight
        12.000  kg
        Length (cm)
        51.00  cm
        Width (cm)
        38.50  cm
        Height (cm)
        36.00  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.