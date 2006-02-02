Search terms

Stereo audio cable

SWA3526/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this stereo audio cable

      • 1.5 m

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93165 6
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.230  kg
        Tare weight
        0.060  kg
        Net weight
        0.170  kg
        Length
        28.00  cm
        Width
        17.50  cm
        Height
        3.30  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99770 6
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        1.170  kg
        Tare weight
        0.250  kg
        Net weight
        0.920  kg
        Length (cm)
        28.20  cm
        Width (cm)
        17.70  cm
        Height (cm)
        13.40  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93166 3
        Quantity
        24
        Gross weight
        7.000  kg
        Tare weight
        1.480  kg
        Net weight
        5.520  kg
        Length (cm)
        56.00  cm
        Width (cm)
        30.00  cm
        Height (cm)
        30.00  cm

