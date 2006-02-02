  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Search terms

1

Audio extension cable

SWA3521/10
  • Turn up your listening experience Turn up your listening experience Turn up your listening experience
    -{discount-value}

    Audio extension cable

    SWA3521/10

    Turn up your listening experience

    Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Audio extension cable

    Turn up your listening experience

    Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

    Turn up your listening experience

    Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Audio extension cable

    Turn up your listening experience

    Experience a new level of listening while transferring audio signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved sound performance. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Audio

      Turn up your listening experience

      with this audio extension cable

      • 1.5 m

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93155 7
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.230  kg
        Tare weight
        0.060  kg
        Net weight
        0.170  kg
        Length
        28.00  cm
        Width
        17.50  cm
        Height
        3.30  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99726 3
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        1.170  kg
        Tare weight
        0.250  kg
        Net weight
        0.920  kg
        Length (cm)
        28.20  cm
        Width (cm)
        17.70  cm
        Height (cm)
        13.40  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93156 4
        Quantity
        24
        Gross weight
        6.990  kg
        Tare weight
        1.470  kg
        Net weight
        5.520  kg
        Length (cm)
        55.50  cm
        Width (cm)
        30.00  cm
        Height (cm)
        31.00  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Exclusive offers

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          * This field is mandatory
          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.