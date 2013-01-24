Search terms
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide a reliable connection between components and speakers. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide a reliable connection between components and speakers. See all benefits
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide a reliable connection between components and speakers. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide a reliable connection between components and speakers. See all benefits
Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.
Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.
This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton