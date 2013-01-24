Home
Speaker wire

SWA3427W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    Speaker wire

    SWA3427W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this speaker wire to provide a reliable connection between components and speakers. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this speaker wire

      • 25 m
      • 16 gauge

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        8  cm
        Width
        8  cm
        Depth
        8  cm
        Net weight
        0.8  kg
        Gross weight
        1  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39267 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Height
        10  cm
        Net weight
        1.6  kg
        Gross weight
        2  kg
        Tare weight
        0.4  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 39705 0
        Number of consumer packages
        2

