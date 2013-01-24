Home
RCA plugs

SWA2566/10
    Depend on these RCA connectors for a secure connection when replacing phono plugs. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with these phono replacement plugs

      • Male

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97794 4
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.022  kg
        Tare weight
        0.010  kg
        Net weight
        0.012  kg
        Length
        11.50  cm
        Width
        9.50  cm
        Height
        1.50  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 98123 1
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        0.134  kg
        Tare weight
        0.059  kg
        Net weight
        0.075  kg
        Length (cm)
        6.00  cm
        Width (cm)
        5.70  cm
        Height (cm)
        10.50  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 98124 8
        Quantity
        72
        Gross weight
        2.650  kg
        Tare weight
        2.200  kg
        Net weight
        0.450  kg
        Length (cm)
        25.00  cm
        Width (cm)
        17.00  cm
        Height (cm)
        33.50  cm

