Stereo Y adapter

SWA2555/10
    Stereo Y adapter

    SWA2555/10

    Ensure a reliable audio connection

    Depend on this connector to convert stereo audio to mono audio. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable audio connection

      with this stereo "Y" cable

      • 2 RCA (M) - 1 RCA (F)

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97772 2
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.032  kg
        Tare weight
        0.009  kg
        Net weight
        0.023  kg
        Length
        11.50  cm
        Width
        9.50  cm
        Height
        2.70  cm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 98117 0
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        0.227  kg
        Tare weight
        0.090  kg
        Net weight
        0.137  kg
        Length (cm)
        18.50  cm
        Width (cm)
        9.50  cm
        Height (cm)
        10.50  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 98118 7
        Quantity
        72
        Gross weight
        3.184  kg
        Tare weight
        1.542  kg
        Net weight
        1.642  kg
        Length (cm)
        39.00  cm
        Width (cm)
        20.50  cm
        Height (cm)
        33.00  cm

