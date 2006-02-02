Search terms

1

Stereo Y adapter

SWA2551/10
      Share your music

      with this stereo "Y" adapter

      • 3.5 mm (M) - (2) 3.5 mm (F)

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96061 8
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        0.09  kg
        Tare weight
        0.061  kg
        Net weight
        0.029  kg
        Length
        165  mm
        Width
        54  mm
        Height
        76.2  mm

      • Outer Box

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96109 7
        Quantity
        12
        Gross weight
        0.24  kg
        Tare weight
        0.17  kg
        Net weight
        0.07  kg
        Length
        171.5  mm
        Width
        114.3  mm
        Height
        88.9  mm

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.012  kg
        Tare weight
        0.006  kg
        Net weight
        0.01  kg
        Product length
        14.6  cm
        Product width
        70  mm
        Product height
        15  mm

