Headphone extension cable

SWA2528/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this headphone extension cable

      • 1.5 m
      • 3.5 mm (M) - 3.5 mm (F)

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        8710895961035
        Quantity
        12
        Gross weight
        1.55  kg
        Tare weight
        0.4  kg
        Net weight
        1.15  kg
        Length
        206  mm
        Width
        190  mm
        Height
        220  mm

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.1  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02  kg
        Net weight
        0.08  kg
        Product length
        23  cm
        Product width
        140  mm
        Product height
        35  mm

