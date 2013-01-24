Home
Stereo Y cable

SWA2527/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this stereo "Y" cable

      • 1.5 m
      • 3.5 mm (M) - 2 RCA (M)

      High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

      This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Box

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 96107 3
        Quantity
        12
        Gross weight
        1.74  kg
        Tare weight
        0.4  kg
        Net weight
        1.34  kg
        Length
        240  mm
        Width
        187.5  mm
        Height
        220  mm

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.11  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02  kg
        Net weight
        0.09  kg
        Product length
        28.5  cm
        Product width
        175  mm
        Product height
        30  mm

